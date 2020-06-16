111 Worth Street

Amenities

Step inside of this sunny 1-Bed / Flex 2 located in the heart of Tribeca and available for a March 7th move-in. Both bedrooms have windows, AC/Heat, and can easily fit queen size beds. The living room also has windows and is large enough for a sectional couch, coffee table, and entertainment system. The kitchen is newly renovated with a pass through bar, custom cabinetry, and granite counter-tops.THE BUILDING: The building features a gorgeous fitness center w/ brand new equipment, driving rang cages, a rooftop with 360 Manhattan Skyline views, valet service, children's playroom and 24/hr laundry room. The residences are specially designed to offer breathtaking views of the Hudson and Manhattan skyline. This is one of the most spectacular and most elegant rental residences in Downtown Manhattan.THE NEIGHBORHOOD: This building puts the best of the city at your doorstep; supermarkets, tons of restaurants, Whole Foods a 6-Minute Walk Away! Transportation within 5 min 1/R/A/C subway station, offering a quick easy access to the rest of the city.To schedule a private viewing, please contact Ryan Newton-Block