All apartments in New York
Find more places like 111 Worth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
111 Worth Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:32 AM

111 Worth Street

111 Worth Street · (212) 300-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

111 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013
Civic Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-X · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
valet service
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
valet service
Step inside of this sunny 1-Bed / Flex 2 located in the heart of Tribeca and available for a March 7th move-in. Both bedrooms have windows, AC/Heat, and can easily fit queen size beds. The living room also has windows and is large enough for a sectional couch, coffee table, and entertainment system. The kitchen is newly renovated with a pass through bar, custom cabinetry, and granite counter-tops.THE BUILDING: The building features a gorgeous fitness center w/ brand new equipment, driving rang cages, a rooftop with 360 Manhattan Skyline views, valet service, children's playroom and 24/hr laundry room. The residences are specially designed to offer breathtaking views of the Hudson and Manhattan skyline. This is one of the most spectacular and most elegant rental residences in Downtown Manhattan.THE NEIGHBORHOOD: This building puts the best of the city at your doorstep; supermarkets, tons of restaurants, Whole Foods a 6-Minute Walk Away! Transportation within 5 min 1/R/A/C subway station, offering a quick easy access to the rest of the city.To schedule a private viewing, please contact Ryan Newton-Block

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Worth Street have any available units?
111 Worth Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Worth Street have?
Some of 111 Worth Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 Worth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Worth Street pet-friendly?
No, 111 Worth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 111 Worth Street offer parking?
No, 111 Worth Street does not offer parking.
Does 111 Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Worth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Worth Street have a pool?
No, 111 Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 111 Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Worth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 111 Worth Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity