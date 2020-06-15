All apartments in New York
Last updated May 16 2020 at 3:54 PM

11 West 131st Street

11 West 131st Street · (646) 592-1406
Location

11 West 131st Street, New York, NY 10037
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-C4 · Avail. now

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Outdoor Lovers Penthouse Paradise
Rare opportunity to live in one of only three Penthouse apartments at the boutique Parkview Condominium located in the heart of Central Harlem. This super-sized duplex apartment has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and multiple private outdoor spaces with open views. Key features include 10 ft high ceilings throughout, beautiful Brazilian cherry-wood floors, a working wood-burning fireplace, washer/dryer and central air conditioning. The first floor consists of an open kitchen that features stainless steel Kitchen Aid Architect Series appliances, expansive quartz countertops and gorgeous cherry wood cabinetry. Directly adjacent to the kitchen is the dining area and living room framed by oversized southern facing windows. Also on this level is a coveted half bathroom. A detailed mahogany staircase leads to the second floor which consists of the Master Bedroom with ensuite Bathroom and large private south facing terrace. The second bedroom has a terrace in addition to a balcony facing a professionally landscaped backyard. All closets have been outfitted with custom organizers which must be seen to be appreciated. Perhaps best of all this unit comes with an approximately 87 sq ft private storage room.
Close to some of the best restaurants in Harlem such as The Corner Social and Red Rooster. There is a New Whole Foods Market opening soon in the area and an existing Pioneer Grocery already in close proximity. Travel to the Eastside, Westside or Downtown with ease, thanks to 2/3, 4/5/6, A/C and B/D trains all within walking distance. Pets allowed. Do not hesitate to contact me with any questions you have regarding this exceptional home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 West 131st Street have any available units?
11 West 131st Street has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 West 131st Street have?
Some of 11 West 131st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 West 131st Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 West 131st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 West 131st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 West 131st Street is pet friendly.
Does 11 West 131st Street offer parking?
No, 11 West 131st Street does not offer parking.
Does 11 West 131st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 West 131st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 West 131st Street have a pool?
No, 11 West 131st Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 West 131st Street have accessible units?
No, 11 West 131st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 West 131st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 West 131st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
