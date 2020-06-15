11 West 131st Street

Amenities

Outdoor Lovers Penthouse Paradise

Rare opportunity to live in one of only three Penthouse apartments at the boutique Parkview Condominium located in the heart of Central Harlem. This super-sized duplex apartment has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and multiple private outdoor spaces with open views. Key features include 10 ft high ceilings throughout, beautiful Brazilian cherry-wood floors, a working wood-burning fireplace, washer/dryer and central air conditioning. The first floor consists of an open kitchen that features stainless steel Kitchen Aid Architect Series appliances, expansive quartz countertops and gorgeous cherry wood cabinetry. Directly adjacent to the kitchen is the dining area and living room framed by oversized southern facing windows. Also on this level is a coveted half bathroom. A detailed mahogany staircase leads to the second floor which consists of the Master Bedroom with ensuite Bathroom and large private south facing terrace. The second bedroom has a terrace in addition to a balcony facing a professionally landscaped backyard. All closets have been outfitted with custom organizers which must be seen to be appreciated. Perhaps best of all this unit comes with an approximately 87 sq ft private storage room.

Close to some of the best restaurants in Harlem such as The Corner Social and Red Rooster. There is a New Whole Foods Market opening soon in the area and an existing Pioneer Grocery already in close proximity. Travel to the Eastside, Westside or Downtown with ease, thanks to 2/3, 4/5/6, A/C and B/D trains all within walking distance. Pets allowed. Do not hesitate to contact me with any questions you have regarding this exceptional home.