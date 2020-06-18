All apartments in New York
Find more places like 109 Washington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
109 Washington Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:03 PM

109 Washington Street

109 Washington Street · (212) 402-7855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Financial District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

109 Washington Street, New York, NY 10006
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
valet service
Rare massive Flex 4/2 Bath apartment in a classic luxury building located in the Financial District near Battery Park City. The pristine unit features large bedrooms that can easily fit King sized beds with expansive closet space. The bright and open living area is adorned with 10 foot high ceilings and gorgeous hardwood floors.Also includes a fully-equipped galley kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, two full baths with contemporary finishes and a washer/dryer in unit. This full-service building flawlessly combines Pre-War charm with modern elegance.Amenities include 24-hour doorman, elevator, laundry facility, fitness center, rooftop terrace, valet service, on-site superintendent and parking and storage are available. Pets are welcome. Conveniently located just steps from the 1/2/3/4/5/E/R subway lines and beautiful Battery Park.*Please not that the walls are not up. It is currently a 2 bedroom apartment**Apartment is occupied Bouklis194349

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Washington Street have any available units?
109 Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Washington Street have?
Some of 109 Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
109 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 109 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 109 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 109 Washington Street does offer parking.
Does 109 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 109 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 109 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 109 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Washington Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 109 Washington Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity