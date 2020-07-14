All apartments in New York
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:22 AM

108 West 17th Street

108 West 17th Street · (212) 381-6502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

108 West 17th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$3,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enormous Two Bedroom in the Heart of Chelsea. This huge 2 bedroom home is approx 950 SF and offers two king sized bedrooms on opposite ends, one with its own separate entrance. Both bedrooms are sunny and have their own closet, as well as additional storage next to the large windowed living room. There is a spacious separate kitchen, hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings. Pet Friendly. This is a well managed building with a drop off laundry next door as well as a laundromat behind the building on West 16th St. This is a 3 flight walk up. This is a true 2br and is NOT convertible to a 3BR. On a fantastic block with everything from a typewriter repair shop and antique stores, to West Elm and The Ruben Museum. Close to everything, this is a fantastic place to live. Please email for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 West 17th Street have any available units?
108 West 17th Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 108 West 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 West 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 West 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 West 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 108 West 17th Street offer parking?
No, 108 West 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 108 West 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 West 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 West 17th Street have a pool?
No, 108 West 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 108 West 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 108 West 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 West 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 West 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 West 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 West 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
