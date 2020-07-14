108 West 17th Street

Amenities

Enormous Two Bedroom in the Heart of Chelsea. This huge 2 bedroom home is approx 950 SF and offers two king sized bedrooms on opposite ends, one with its own separate entrance. Both bedrooms are sunny and have their own closet, as well as additional storage next to the large windowed living room. There is a spacious separate kitchen, hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings. Pet Friendly. This is a well managed building with a drop off laundry next door as well as a laundromat behind the building on West 16th St. This is a 3 flight walk up. This is a true 2br and is NOT convertible to a 3BR. On a fantastic block with everything from a typewriter repair shop and antique stores, to West Elm and The Ruben Museum. Close to everything, this is a fantastic place to live. Please email for more information.