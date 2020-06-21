108 East 31st Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Recently renovated, floor-through three bedroom, 1 baths apartment. Faces south and north with excellent light. New kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Dining area. Perfect for shares with 2 entrances and large living/dining common area. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Just off of Park Avenue, close to everything and half a block from a subway station. Available furnished or unfurnished with no broker's fee. Apartment gets excellent light from double exposure. Good closet space. Separate kitchen.



Furnished option also comes with a coffee maker, toaster, microwave, hair dryer, basic TV, heating, air conditioning, WiFi, and bed linens & towels are provided. Heat and hot water in included. Electric, gas, Cable TV, and WiFi are billed separately. Convenient central location, close to everything and just half a block from subway entrance. No broker's fee.

VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://bit.ly/2MEjj0p