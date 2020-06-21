108 East 31st Street

Amenities
Recently renovated, floor-through three bedroom, 1 baths apartment. Faces south and north with excellent light. New kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Dining area. Perfect for shares with 2 entrances and large living/dining common area. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Just off of Park Avenue, close to everything and half a block from a subway station. Available furnished or unfurnished with no broker's fee. Apartment gets excellent light from double exposure. Good closet space. Separate kitchen.
Furnished option also comes with a coffee maker, toaster, microwave, hair dryer, basic TV, heating, air conditioning, WiFi, and bed linens & towels are provided. Heat and hot water in included. Electric, gas, Cable TV, and WiFi are billed separately. Convenient central location, close to everything and just half a block from subway entrance. No broker's fee.
VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://bit.ly/2MEjj0p