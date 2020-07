Amenities

Spectacular Charming UWS studio apartment. This is the apartment you dream about when living in NYC. Located on one of the prettiest blocks in the UWS in a well kept elevator and laundry pre war townhouse building. This studio features souther exposure for endless sunlight with exposed brick, deco fireplace and a large living and dining area with open renovated kitchen. This apartment will not last a New York Minute. Basement laundry.