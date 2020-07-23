107 East 82nd Street

Amenities
Large, sunny, south-facing One Bedroom in Pristine Upper Eastside townhouse. Just 1 flight up. Windowed kitchen with lots of counter space, windowed bath, beautiful hardwood floors, excellent closet space. Faces tree-lined East 82ne Street.
This elegant 3-story townhouse is meticulously maintained by the adjacent co-op building. Laundry facilities and package room are accessed in co-op building. Unique. Walk to Metropolitan Museum of Art and Central Park. Lexington Avenue shopping & restaurants.