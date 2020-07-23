All apartments in New York
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:15 AM

107 East 82nd Street

107 E 82nd St · (212) 271-0285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 E 82nd St, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$2,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large, sunny, south-facing One Bedroom in Pristine Upper Eastside townhouse. Just 1 flight up. Windowed kitchen with lots of counter space, windowed bath, beautiful hardwood floors, excellent closet space. Faces tree-lined East 82ne Street.

This elegant 3-story townhouse is meticulously maintained by the adjacent co-op building. Laundry facilities and package room are accessed in co-op building. Unique. Walk to Metropolitan Museum of Art and Central Park. Lexington Avenue shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 East 82nd Street have any available units?
107 East 82nd Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 107 East 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 East 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 East 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 107 East 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 107 East 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 107 East 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 107 East 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 East 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 East 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 107 East 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 East 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 107 East 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 East 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 East 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 East 82nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 East 82nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
