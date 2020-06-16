106 West 116th Street

Amenities

KING-SIZED Corner 1BR available in a Condo building. Contact us for a video tour. With open north and west exposures, your living room is flooded with light from the wide picture windows. Built-in custom shelving and storage make the space feel even bigger. The windowed kitchen has stainless steel GE appliances including a full-size dishwasher, granite countertops and beautiful cabinetry. The bathroom is windowed as well and features polished fixtures, mirrored storage and a full-size bathtub. The building is pet-friendly.Building amenities include a part-time doorman along with a virtual doorman so you never miss a package. There is also an in-house fitness room and landscaped courtyard, laundry room and a newly renovated common outdoor space with southern views. Fios available in every unit. Only six blocks to Central Park! Situated on the same block as the express 2/3 trains, just two blocks from the B/C trains and four blocks to the 6 train as well as multiple bus lines (M1,M2,M7,M102) makes commuting a breeze. Surrounded by great restaurants, shopping and nightlife. Make your appointment today to view this wonderful home.