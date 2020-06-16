All apartments in New York
Find more places like 106 West 116th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
106 West 116th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

106 West 116th Street

106 West 116th Street · (646) 734-2346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

106 West 116th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10A · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
KING-SIZED Corner 1BR available in a Condo building. Contact us for a video tour. With open north and west exposures, your living room is flooded with light from the wide picture windows. Built-in custom shelving and storage make the space feel even bigger. The windowed kitchen has stainless steel GE appliances including a full-size dishwasher, granite countertops and beautiful cabinetry. The bathroom is windowed as well and features polished fixtures, mirrored storage and a full-size bathtub. The building is pet-friendly.Building amenities include a part-time doorman along with a virtual doorman so you never miss a package. There is also an in-house fitness room and landscaped courtyard, laundry room and a newly renovated common outdoor space with southern views. Fios available in every unit. Only six blocks to Central Park! Situated on the same block as the express 2/3 trains, just two blocks from the B/C trains and four blocks to the 6 train as well as multiple bus lines (M1,M2,M7,M102) makes commuting a breeze. Surrounded by great restaurants, shopping and nightlife. Make your appointment today to view this wonderful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 West 116th Street have any available units?
106 West 116th Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 West 116th Street have?
Some of 106 West 116th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 West 116th Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 West 116th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 West 116th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 West 116th Street is pet friendly.
Does 106 West 116th Street offer parking?
No, 106 West 116th Street does not offer parking.
Does 106 West 116th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 West 116th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 West 116th Street have a pool?
No, 106 West 116th Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 West 116th Street have accessible units?
No, 106 West 116th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 West 116th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 West 116th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 106 West 116th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity