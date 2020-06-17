All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1050 Sixth Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1050 Sixth Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1050 Sixth Ave

1050 Avenue of the Americas · (917) 653-8644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Garment District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1050 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10018
Garment District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $7375 · Avail. now

$7,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
Condo finishes,Private terrace,W/D,24 H DM, Gym, - Property Id: 244951

Pristine condition new home in luxury building,
2 split bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms,
Open kitchen with gorgeous cabinets,
Spacious living room with private terrace,
Washer and dryer in unit,
Wood floors, climate controlled rooms,

24 H Doorman,
Fitness center,
Residents lounge,
Outdoor sun deck,

Close to Bryant Park, Wholefoods and trains,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244951
Property Id 244951

(RLNE5642272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Sixth Ave have any available units?
1050 Sixth Ave has a unit available for $7,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 Sixth Ave have?
Some of 1050 Sixth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Sixth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Sixth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Sixth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 Sixth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1050 Sixth Ave offer parking?
No, 1050 Sixth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1050 Sixth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 Sixth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Sixth Ave have a pool?
No, 1050 Sixth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Sixth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1050 Sixth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Sixth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 Sixth Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1050 Sixth Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity