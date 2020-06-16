105 SULLIVAN STREET

Huge Renovated prewar SOHO one bedroom in well maintained walk up building on beautiful tree lined street. It features hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, dining area, dishwasher, microwave, stainless steel appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
