105 SULLIVAN STREET
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

105 SULLIVAN STREET

105 Sullivan Street · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 Sullivan Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Huge Renovated prewar SOHO one bedroom in well maintained walk up building on beautiful tree lined street. It features hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, dining area, dishwasher, microwave, stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 SULLIVAN STREET have any available units?
105 SULLIVAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 SULLIVAN STREET have?
Some of 105 SULLIVAN STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 SULLIVAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
105 SULLIVAN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 SULLIVAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 105 SULLIVAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 105 SULLIVAN STREET offer parking?
No, 105 SULLIVAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 105 SULLIVAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 SULLIVAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 SULLIVAN STREET have a pool?
No, 105 SULLIVAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 105 SULLIVAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 105 SULLIVAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 105 SULLIVAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 SULLIVAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
