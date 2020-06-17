All apartments in New York
Find more places like 104 West 83rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
104 West 83rd Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:43 AM

104 West 83rd Street

104 West 83rd Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

104 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: Full Room w/Private Bathroom 2D home with a full bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes a private bathroom, heating, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

Enjoy peaceful living in this calming bedroom that will have you relaxing in no time. Enjoy double closet space, a natural wood wall mounted desk, and custom curated artwork and lighting.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 16, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

#202: Upper West Side Full Room w/Private Bathroom 2D

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 West 83rd Street have any available units?
104 West 83rd Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 104 West 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
104 West 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 West 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 104 West 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 104 West 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 104 West 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 104 West 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 West 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 West 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 104 West 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 104 West 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 104 West 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 104 West 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 West 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 West 83rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 West 83rd Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 104 West 83rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity