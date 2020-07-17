104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA

Amenities

DUPLEX NO FEE IN LOWER EAST SIDE - Property Id: 301502



Spacious Duplex with in unit laundry and a private backyard located in the heart of the Lower East Side on Suffolk Street and Delancey! Located just steps away from all the neighborhoods best bars, restaurants, parks, nightlife, shopping, gyms, train links and more!



The unit boasts 2 floors with an open layout, queen sized bedroom, large living room area, spiral staircase, private backyard, 1.5 marble bathrooms (1 bathroom on each floor), brand new hardwood floors, chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, over sized windows ensuring plenty of natural light, in unit washer/dryer, virtual doorman, video intercom and more! Pets allowed!



Please feel free to reach out for viewings!

