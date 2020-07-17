All apartments in New York
Find more places like 104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA

104 Suffolk Street · (929) 278-1874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

104 Suffolk Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit FOURA · Avail. now

$2,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
DUPLEX NO FEE IN LOWER EAST SIDE - Property Id: 301502

Spacious Duplex with in unit laundry and a private backyard located in the heart of the Lower East Side on Suffolk Street and Delancey! Located just steps away from all the neighborhoods best bars, restaurants, parks, nightlife, shopping, gyms, train links and more!

The unit boasts 2 floors with an open layout, queen sized bedroom, large living room area, spiral staircase, private backyard, 1.5 marble bathrooms (1 bathroom on each floor), brand new hardwood floors, chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, over sized windows ensuring plenty of natural light, in unit washer/dryer, virtual doorman, video intercom and more! Pets allowed!

Please feel free to reach out for viewings!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/104-suffolk-street-new-yokr-ny-unit-foura/301502
Property Id 301502

(RLNE5954214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA have any available units?
104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA have?
Some of 104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA currently offering any rent specials?
104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA is pet friendly.
Does 104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA offer parking?
No, 104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA does not offer parking.
Does 104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA have a pool?
No, 104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA does not have a pool.
Does 104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA have accessible units?
No, 104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA does not have accessible units.
Does 104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 104 SUFFOLK STREET FOURA?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

15 East 36
15 East 36th Street
New York, NY 10016
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
The Andover
1675 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity