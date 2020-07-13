103 Fifth Avenue

Amenities

One of a Kind Smart Home! Incredible three bedroom, three bathroom 2,500 sq.ft. full floor apartment now available in a chic boutique landmarked building in the heart of Flatiron. Equipped with video intercom, central heating and A/C, and wireless sound with Bose speakers, Lutron lighting, and security system, this high tech home combines state of the art with classic architectural beauty. Solid oak floors, custom LED strip lighting, spotlights, and clerestory glass create warmth and light throughout the home. The living room features 17 foot ceilings and a stunning half-moon window spanning across the entire wall overlooking Fifth Avenue. An open chef's kitchen with white Caesar stone countertops, custom white oak cabinetry, and Viking range and oven, Bosch and Subzero appliances also feature little luxuries such as a built-in microwave, garbage disposal, and breathtaking design. The hallway features a laundry closet, and three bed and bathroom suites. The master suite with massive closet and Eastern exposure features an en-suite European and classic white modern style bath with double sinks, soaking tub, and separate stall shower. Two additional bedrooms boast excellent closet space, and en-suite baths with black vanities, Lacava sinks, subway tiles, and gorgeous large floor tiling. All bathrooms feature radiant heated floors.



This incredible apartment is truly the epitome of luxury loft living. Pet-friendly, located next to Union Square, Whole Foods, and all major train lines.



Pricing is based on the net effective rent with one month free rent for a lease commencing on or before July 15th. Gross rent is $13,542. Two year leases are considered on a case by case basis. Welcome home!