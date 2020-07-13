All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

103 Fifth Avenue

103 5th Avenue · (919) 802-8660
Location

103 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$12,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW PHOTOS AND VIRTUAL TOUR COMING SOON!

One of a Kind Smart Home! Incredible three bedroom, three bathroom 2,500 sq.ft. full floor apartment now available in a chic boutique landmarked building in the heart of Flatiron. Equipped with video intercom, central heating and A/C, and wireless sound with Bose speakers, Lutron lighting, and security system, this high tech home combines state of the art with classic architectural beauty. Solid oak floors, custom LED strip lighting, spotlights, and clerestory glass create warmth and light throughout the home. The living room features 17 foot ceilings and a stunning half-moon window spanning across the entire wall overlooking Fifth Avenue. An open chef's kitchen with white Caesar stone countertops, custom white oak cabinetry, and Viking range and oven, Bosch and Subzero appliances also feature little luxuries such as a built-in microwave, garbage disposal, and breathtaking design. The hallway features a laundry closet, and three bed and bathroom suites. The master suite with massive closet and Eastern exposure features an en-suite European and classic white modern style bath with double sinks, soaking tub, and separate stall shower. Two additional bedrooms boast excellent closet space, and en-suite baths with black vanities, Lacava sinks, subway tiles, and gorgeous large floor tiling. All bathrooms feature radiant heated floors.

This incredible apartment is truly the epitome of luxury loft living. Pet-friendly, located next to Union Square, Whole Foods, and all major train lines.

Pricing is based on the net effective rent with one month free rent for a lease commencing on or before July 15th. Gross rent is $13,542. Two year leases are considered on a case by case basis. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
103 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 103 Fifth Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
103 Fifth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Fifth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 103 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 103 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 103 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 103 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 103 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 103 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
