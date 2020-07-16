All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

101 west 55th Street

101 West 55th Street · (917) 653-8644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $3995 · Avail. now

$3,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
Condo renovation, Fireplace,24 H DM, Gym, - Property Id: 234098

Charming classic home in 24 H Doorman,
Large living room with working fireplace,
Dining alcove or 2nd bedroom,
Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances,
Full bathroom with soaking tub,
Huge closets,
Wood floors,

Gym,
Laundry room,
Elevator,

Very close to trains,
Shopping,
Central Park,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/101-west-55th-street-new-york-ny/234098
Property Id 234098

(RLNE5967398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 west 55th Street have any available units?
101 west 55th Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 west 55th Street have?
Some of 101 west 55th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 west 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 west 55th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 west 55th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 west 55th Street is pet friendly.
Does 101 west 55th Street offer parking?
No, 101 west 55th Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 west 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 west 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 west 55th Street have a pool?
No, 101 west 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 west 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 101 west 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 west 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 west 55th Street has units with dishwashers.
