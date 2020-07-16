Amenities
Condo renovation, Fireplace,24 H DM, Gym, - Property Id: 234098
Charming classic home in 24 H Doorman,
Large living room with working fireplace,
Dining alcove or 2nd bedroom,
Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances,
Full bathroom with soaking tub,
Huge closets,
Wood floors,
Gym,
Laundry room,
Elevator,
Very close to trains,
Shopping,
Central Park,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/101-west-55th-street-new-york-ny/234098
Property Id 234098
(RLNE5967398)