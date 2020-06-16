101 W 55th St

Amenities
Penthouse, private terrace, 24 H Doorman, - Property Id: 127393
Unique Penthouse with huge private terrace,
King size bedroom with huge closets,
New kitchen with stainless steel appliances,
L-shape living room with dining section,
2 marble bathrooms,
24 H Doorman,
Fitness center,
Laundry room,
Elevator,
Live in super,
Close to train, many great restaurants,
Fantastic shops, Central Park,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127393
Property Id 127393
(RLNE5477659)