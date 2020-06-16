All apartments in New York
101 W 55th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

101 W 55th St

101 West 55th Street · (917) 653-8644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 2 baths, $5200 · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
Penthouse, private terrace, 24 H Doorman, - Property Id: 127393

Unique Penthouse with huge private terrace,
King size bedroom with huge closets,
New kitchen with stainless steel appliances,
L-shape living room with dining section,
2 marble bathrooms,

24 H Doorman,
Fitness center,
Laundry room,
Elevator,
Live in super,

Close to train, many great restaurants,
Fantastic shops, Central Park,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127393
Property Id 127393

(RLNE5477659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 W 55th St have any available units?
101 W 55th St has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 W 55th St have?
Some of 101 W 55th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 W 55th St currently offering any rent specials?
101 W 55th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 W 55th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 W 55th St is pet friendly.
Does 101 W 55th St offer parking?
No, 101 W 55th St does not offer parking.
Does 101 W 55th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 W 55th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 W 55th St have a pool?
No, 101 W 55th St does not have a pool.
Does 101 W 55th St have accessible units?
No, 101 W 55th St does not have accessible units.
Does 101 W 55th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 W 55th St has units with dishwashers.
