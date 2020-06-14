All apartments in New York
Find more places like 100 West 93rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
100 West 93rd Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

100 West 93rd Street

100 West 93rd Street · (212) 941-2585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

100 West 93rd Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 20D · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
Enjoy open western views and sunsets from every room in this 1 bedroom located at 100 West 93rd Street. This beautifully renovated home located 1 block from Central Park has been meticulously designed. The kitchen features brand new appliances including a Leibherr refrigerator, Miele stove and dishwasher, custom Italian cabinets from Lucenti interiors and white quartz backsplashes. The living room has custom built-in storage with a space that's already fitted for your flat screen TV, as well as a through-the-wall air-conditioning unit to maximize your view. There are 5-inch engineered wood floors throughout the apartment and the bathroom includes Kohler and Grohe fixtures. 100 West 93rd Street is a full-service condominium with a newly renovated lobby. Amenities include a 24-hour doorman staff, landscaped terrace, community room, bike room, laundry room and garage. This highly sought after condominium has a Trader Joe's opening downstairs early this year. It's also located blocks from Whole Foods, Equinox, Birch Coffee, The Mermaid Inn, Carmine's etc. Easy access to the 1,2,3,B and C trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 West 93rd Street have any available units?
100 West 93rd Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 West 93rd Street have?
Some of 100 West 93rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 West 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 West 93rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 West 93rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 West 93rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 100 West 93rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 West 93rd Street does offer parking.
Does 100 West 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 West 93rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 West 93rd Street have a pool?
No, 100 West 93rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 West 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 100 West 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 West 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 West 93rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 100 West 93rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity