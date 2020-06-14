Amenities

Enjoy open western views and sunsets from every room in this 1 bedroom located at 100 West 93rd Street. This beautifully renovated home located 1 block from Central Park has been meticulously designed. The kitchen features brand new appliances including a Leibherr refrigerator, Miele stove and dishwasher, custom Italian cabinets from Lucenti interiors and white quartz backsplashes. The living room has custom built-in storage with a space that's already fitted for your flat screen TV, as well as a through-the-wall air-conditioning unit to maximize your view. There are 5-inch engineered wood floors throughout the apartment and the bathroom includes Kohler and Grohe fixtures. 100 West 93rd Street is a full-service condominium with a newly renovated lobby. Amenities include a 24-hour doorman staff, landscaped terrace, community room, bike room, laundry room and garage. This highly sought after condominium has a Trader Joe's opening downstairs early this year. It's also located blocks from Whole Foods, Equinox, Birch Coffee, The Mermaid Inn, Carmine's etc. Easy access to the 1,2,3,B and C trains.