Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge doorman parking garage

Enjoy life in the heart of the upper west side! Bright, Spacious, Renovated One Bedroom in The Centra, a Full-Service Condo, featuring Health Club, Roof Deck, Garden, Playroom, Garage, and 24hr Concierge and Doorman. This lovely home boasts an open renovated kitchen, huge living room, great light, abundant closets, and washer /dryer in the unit. Situated on a charming tree-lined street, so close to Trader Joe's, Central Park, Riverside Park, Shopping, and Dining.