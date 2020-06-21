All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

100 West 15th Street

100 West 15th Street · (917) 455-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 West 15th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Spacious and functional furnished OR unfurnished studio loft with separate sleeping mezzanine in a beautiful industrial elevator building. Enjoy an open floor plan with separate renovated kitchen, abundant closet space, and oak hardwood floors. Soaring 13-foot ceilings, original wood beams, exposed brick, and an iron staircase to your large sleeping area with storage complete this Chelsea oasis. This quiet studio faces the back of the building, yet receives abundant sunlight from the the oversized windows facing south. The kitchen comes equipped with high-end European appliances, including a Kuppersbusch range and Liebherr stainless steel refrigerator. This unit can be fully furnished with all items shown in photos (except TV) or can be delivered empty. 100 W. 15th St. is a loft-style co-op on a quiet, tree-lined block in south Chelsea, offering a virtual doorman, elevator, and laundry in the basement. A Citi Bike station is directly out front or walk just 1 block to the F, M and L trains at 14th St.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 West 15th Street have any available units?
100 West 15th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 West 15th Street have?
Some of 100 West 15th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 West 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 West 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 100 West 15th Street offer parking?
No, 100 West 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 100 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 West 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 100 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 100 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 West 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
