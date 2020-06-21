100 West 15th Street

Amenities

Spacious and functional furnished OR unfurnished studio loft with separate sleeping mezzanine in a beautiful industrial elevator building. Enjoy an open floor plan with separate renovated kitchen, abundant closet space, and oak hardwood floors. Soaring 13-foot ceilings, original wood beams, exposed brick, and an iron staircase to your large sleeping area with storage complete this Chelsea oasis. This quiet studio faces the back of the building, yet receives abundant sunlight from the the oversized windows facing south. The kitchen comes equipped with high-end European appliances, including a Kuppersbusch range and Liebherr stainless steel refrigerator. This unit can be fully furnished with all items shown in photos (except TV) or can be delivered empty. 100 W. 15th St. is a loft-style co-op on a quiet, tree-lined block in south Chelsea, offering a virtual doorman, elevator, and laundry in the basement. A Citi Bike station is directly out front or walk just 1 block to the F, M and L trains at 14th St.