on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel elevator

MODERN AND CHIC-- SPACIOUS One Bedroom In Elevator Building! Pet Friendly and 1 month free!



** Pictures of Similar unit****



The apartment features:

- Queen Size Bedroom.

- Large Living room.

- Separate Renovated Kitchen.

- Stainless steel appliances.

- Quartz counter tops and grey cabinetry.

- Ultra Modern bathroom with over-sized medicine cabinets and light mirrors.

- Lots of closet space.

- Globe light fixtures in bedroom and kitchen.

- Hardwood floors.



The building:

- Laundry room.

- Pet friendly

- Near A train at 207 or 1 train as well.

- Enjoy farmers market every Saturday.



ADVERTISED RENT IS NET EFFECTIVE WITH 1 MONTH FREE!! Please ask about gross rent.