10 West End Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool bike storage garage media room

Private outdoor space has never seemed so necessary in New York.



This sunny, modern corner 2 bedroom/2 bath apartment is perfectly laid out with:



- A convenient, roomy balcony offering Hudson River views and glorious sunsets



- Approximately 1329 interior square footage



- Floor to ceiling windows with south and west exposures



- Spacious gourmet kitchen with Viking Stove, Sub-Zero Fridge and U-Line temperature controlled wine fridge



- Luxurious, west facing master suite with walk-in closet



- En suite master bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate stall glass shower



- Large second bedroom with full bath directly across the hall



- In-unit, stackable washer/dryer unit and central air



10 West End is an immaculate, full service condo designed by renowned SLCE Architects spanning West 59th and West 60th Streets. Amenities include:



- 2300 square foot, state of the art gym designed by Ari Weller



- 50' heated lap pool



- Children's Playroom designed by the Children's Musuem of Manhattan



- Onsite parking garage



- Rentable storage cages and bike storage



- Cold storage for deliveries



Surrounding your new apartment are famous outdoor spaces including Riverside Park (for weekends gazing at the Hudson River) and iconic Central Park. The condo is also a moment to Lincoln Center area theatres, Columbus Circle, Time Warner Center shops and Whole Foods. There is also a recently opened Morton Williams supermarket directly across the street for convenient food shopping.