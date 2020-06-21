All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
10 West End Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

10 West End Avenue

10 West End Avenue · (212) 452-4500
Location

10 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26C · Avail. now

$7,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
media room
Private outdoor space has never seemed so necessary in New York.

This sunny, modern corner 2 bedroom/2 bath apartment is perfectly laid out with:

- A convenient, roomy balcony offering Hudson River views and glorious sunsets

- Approximately 1329 interior square footage

- Floor to ceiling windows with south and west exposures

- Spacious gourmet kitchen with Viking Stove, Sub-Zero Fridge and U-Line temperature controlled wine fridge

- Luxurious, west facing master suite with walk-in closet

- En suite master bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate stall glass shower

- Large second bedroom with full bath directly across the hall

- In-unit, stackable washer/dryer unit and central air

10 West End is an immaculate, full service condo designed by renowned SLCE Architects spanning West 59th and West 60th Streets. Amenities include:

- 2300 square foot, state of the art gym designed by Ari Weller

- 50' heated lap pool

- Children's Playroom designed by the Children's Musuem of Manhattan

- Onsite parking garage

- Rentable storage cages and bike storage

- Cold storage for deliveries

Surrounding your new apartment are famous outdoor spaces including Riverside Park (for weekends gazing at the Hudson River) and iconic Central Park. The condo is also a moment to Lincoln Center area theatres, Columbus Circle, Time Warner Center shops and Whole Foods. There is also a recently opened Morton Williams supermarket directly across the street for convenient food shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 West End Avenue have any available units?
10 West End Avenue has a unit available for $7,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 West End Avenue have?
Some of 10 West End Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 10 West End Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10 West End Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 West End Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 West End Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10 West End Avenue has a pool.
Does 10 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 West End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
