10 West End Avenue

Amenities
Private outdoor space has never seemed so necessary in New York.
This sunny, modern corner 2 bedroom/2 bath apartment is perfectly laid out with:
- A convenient, roomy balcony offering Hudson River views and glorious sunsets
- Approximately 1329 interior square footage
- Floor to ceiling windows with south and west exposures
- Spacious gourmet kitchen with Viking Stove, Sub-Zero Fridge and U-Line temperature controlled wine fridge
- Luxurious, west facing master suite with walk-in closet
- En suite master bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate stall glass shower
- Large second bedroom with full bath directly across the hall
- In-unit, stackable washer/dryer unit and central air
10 West End is an immaculate, full service condo designed by renowned SLCE Architects spanning West 59th and West 60th Streets. Amenities include:
- 2300 square foot, state of the art gym designed by Ari Weller
- 50' heated lap pool
- Children's Playroom designed by the Children's Musuem of Manhattan
- Onsite parking garage
- Rentable storage cages and bike storage
- Cold storage for deliveries
Surrounding your new apartment are famous outdoor spaces including Riverside Park (for weekends gazing at the Hudson River) and iconic Central Park. The condo is also a moment to Lincoln Center area theatres, Columbus Circle, Time Warner Center shops and Whole Foods. There is also a recently opened Morton Williams supermarket directly across the street for convenient food shopping.