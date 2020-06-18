All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020

10 Waterside Plz

10 Waterside Plz · (917) 653-8644
Location

10 Waterside Plz, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $5000 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Stunning renovation, 24 H DM, Gym, Pool, Garage, - Property Id: 268413

Pristine condition,
Gorgeous 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms,
Spacious living room with large windows,
Chef's kitchen with top of the line finishes,
Wood floors, great closet space,
Climate controlled rooms,

24 H Doorman,
Fitness center,
Swimming pool,
Residents lounge,
Garage,
Laundry room,
Package room,
Garden,
Dry cleaners,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268413
Property Id 268413

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5732147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Waterside Plz have any available units?
10 Waterside Plz has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Waterside Plz have?
Some of 10 Waterside Plz's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Waterside Plz currently offering any rent specials?
10 Waterside Plz isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Waterside Plz pet-friendly?
No, 10 Waterside Plz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 10 Waterside Plz offer parking?
Yes, 10 Waterside Plz does offer parking.
Does 10 Waterside Plz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Waterside Plz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Waterside Plz have a pool?
Yes, 10 Waterside Plz has a pool.
Does 10 Waterside Plz have accessible units?
No, 10 Waterside Plz does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Waterside Plz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Waterside Plz has units with dishwashers.
