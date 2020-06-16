All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

10 Park Avenue

10 Park Avenue · (212) 994-3212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5-R · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
lobby
This beautifully renovated extra large studio, has a windowed chef's kitchen, with an abundance of: both cabinets and counter space, gas range, oven and built-in microwave, dishwasher, plus a wine cooler. The bathroom has a glass enclosed tub with a special shower head, a great vanity, plus additional storage, and mirrors. The sleeping alcove contains a wall mounted 50" TV and sound system. In addition to the living room, there is a home office or dining area and two double closets. There is individually controlled through the wall air conditioning and heating. The apartment is in the back of the building and is exceptionally quiet. All this, plus the building has a gorgeous roof terrace, stunning pre-war art deco lobby, live-in super, doorman/concierge. Come be awed by this exceptional rental in the Heart of Murray Hill, close to all transportation, great shopping and wonderful restaurants.,This beautifully renovated extra large studio, has a windowed chef's kitchen, with an abundance of: both cabinets and counter space, a wine cooler plus a dishwasher. The bathroom has a glass enclosed tub with a special shower head, a great vanity, plus plus additional storage, and mirrors. The sleeping alcove contains a wall mounted 50" TV and sound system. In addition to the living room, there is a home office or dining area. There is through the wall air conditioning and heating, which you can control. The apartment is in the back of the building and is exceptionally quiet. All this, plus the building has a gorgeous roof terrace, stunning pre-war art deco lobby, live-in super, doorman/concierge. Come be awed by the exceptional rental in the Heart of Murray Hill, close to all transportation, great shopping and wonderful restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Park Avenue have any available units?
10 Park Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Park Avenue have?
Some of 10 Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 10 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 10 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 10 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
