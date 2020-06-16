10 Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities concierge doorman lobby

This beautifully renovated extra large studio, has a windowed chef's kitchen, with an abundance of: both cabinets and counter space, gas range, oven and built-in microwave, dishwasher, plus a wine cooler. The bathroom has a glass enclosed tub with a special shower head, a great vanity, plus additional storage, and mirrors. The sleeping alcove contains a wall mounted 50" TV and sound system. In addition to the living room, there is a home office or dining area and two double closets. There is individually controlled through the wall air conditioning and heating. The apartment is in the back of the building and is exceptionally quiet. All this, plus the building has a gorgeous roof terrace, stunning pre-war art deco lobby, live-in super, doorman/concierge. Come be awed by this exceptional rental in the Heart of Murray Hill, close to all transportation, great shopping and wonderful restaurants.