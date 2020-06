Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym internet access

GORGEOUS LANDMARK LOCATED JUST A SHORT WALK DISTANCE TO 2,3,4,5,J AND M SUBWAYS LINES, SURROUNDED BY RESTAURANTS, NIGHTLIFE AND WORLD CLASS SHOPPING AREAS . THIS BUILDING FEATURES , ELEVATOR, LAUNDRY, ROOFTOP, FULLY EQUIPPED GYM AREA, AND WIFI. tHIS APARTMENT OFFERS AN OPEN KITCHEN WITH TONS OF CABINET SPACE. LARGE WINDOWS, AND A 11 FT CEILINGS. *TO VIEW THIS UNIT AND MANY MORE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME ANYTIME AT LEONARDO@BOUKLISGROUP.COM OR CALL ME AT 917-932-5174