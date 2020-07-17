All apartments in New Windsor
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

16 Broad Street

16 Broad Street · (845) 928-8000
Location

16 Broad Street, New Windsor, NY 12553
New Windsor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Move right into this charming 1 bedroom apartment in a lovely historic farm house. Semi-private wooded area, mature landscaping, and manicured grounds provide a tranquil setting. Spacious living room with hardwood floors and (non working) fireplace welcome you into your new apartment. To the right you have a bedroom also featuring a decorative fireplace. Large windows and high ceilings provide plenty of natural light. And oh so many closets for storage! Outside you'll have access to use the spacious front porch, or grab a blanket and take a seat in the shade of one of the many trees. This building is immaculately clean and meticulously cared for, the entire house was recently painted. All utilities, including electric, are included in the monthly rent. Access to coin operated laundry. No pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Broad Street have any available units?
16 Broad Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Broad Street have?
Some of 16 Broad Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 Broad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Broad Street pet-friendly?
No, 16 Broad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Windsor.
Does 16 Broad Street offer parking?
Yes, 16 Broad Street offers parking.
Does 16 Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Broad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Broad Street have a pool?
No, 16 Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 16 Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 16 Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Broad Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Broad Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Broad Street does not have units with air conditioning.
