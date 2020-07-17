16 Broad Street

Amenities

Move right into this charming 1 bedroom apartment in a lovely historic farm house. Semi-private wooded area, mature landscaping, and manicured grounds provide a tranquil setting. Spacious living room with hardwood floors and (non working) fireplace welcome you into your new apartment. To the right you have a bedroom also featuring a decorative fireplace. Large windows and high ceilings provide plenty of natural light. And oh so many closets for storage! Outside you'll have access to use the spacious front porch, or grab a blanket and take a seat in the shade of one of the many trees. This building is immaculately clean and meticulously cared for, the entire house was recently painted. All utilities, including electric, are included in the monthly rent. Access to coin operated laundry. No pets, no smoking.