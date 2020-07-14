The Lombardi

Lease Length: 12, 18 & 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet limit per apartment
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Maximum combined weight of 80 pounds or less. Dobermans, Chows, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers or any mix of an aggressive breed are not allowed. Management has the sole discretion to accept or deny any pet(s) with or without cause.
Parking Details: Off-street parking; Parking Lot; Garage.