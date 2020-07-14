All apartments in New Rochelle
Find more places like The Lombardi.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Rochelle, NY
/
The Lombardi
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

The Lombardi

11 Park Pl · (914) 344-6025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Rochelle
See all
Downtown New Rochelle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY 10801
Downtown New Rochelle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 11260 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lombardi.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
concierge
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
bike storage
clubhouse
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden. Originally named “Guardiae Longobardorum” (Lookout Post of the Long Beard), it is located on a panoramic hill overlooking the Ofanto River Valley.

Residents of the town are a diligent, tight-knit group that share the values of perseverance, community, and family. Paying homage to the town where the developer’s grandfather, Rafaelle, father Attilio and uncle, Michael emigrated from, The Lombardi is a fusion of European craftsmanship with all the modern comforts and conveniences you would expect in a luxury living space. It is a place where your hard work is rewarded, where your success is shared with those that matter most, and where you can enjoy the quality of life you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 18 & 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet limit per apartment
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Maximum combined weight of 80 pounds or less. Dobermans, Chows, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers or any mix of an aggressive breed are not allowed. Management has the sole discretion to accept or deny any pet(s) with or without cause.
Parking Details: Off-street parking; Parking Lot; Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lombardi have any available units?
The Lombardi has 2 units available starting at $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Lombardi have?
Some of The Lombardi's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lombardi currently offering any rent specials?
The Lombardi is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lombardi pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lombardi is pet friendly.
Does The Lombardi offer parking?
Yes, The Lombardi offers parking.
Does The Lombardi have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lombardi offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lombardi have a pool?
No, The Lombardi does not have a pool.
Does The Lombardi have accessible units?
Yes, The Lombardi has accessible units.
Does The Lombardi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lombardi has units with dishwashers.
Does The Lombardi have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Lombardi has units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Lombardi?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drake House
207 Drake Avenue
New Rochelle, NY 10805
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street
New Rochelle, NY 10801
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St
New Rochelle, NY 10801
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave
New Rochelle, NY 10805
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St
New Rochelle, NY 10801

Similar Pages

New Rochelle 1 BedroomsNew Rochelle 2 Bedrooms
New Rochelle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Rochelle Apartments with Parking
New Rochelle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NY
Englewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NY
Valley Stream, NYRidgefield, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRockville Centre, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New Rochelle

Apartments Near Colleges

Iona CollegeThe College of New Rochelle
LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New York
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity