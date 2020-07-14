Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harbor House.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
courtyard
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Our beautifully renovated 2-bedroom model gives visitors a realistic portrayal of what living in one of our properties is like. Feel free to stop by during one of our weekly open houses to view our model unit.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.6x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per app
Deposit: 1-2 Months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: $125 Outdoor - $165 Indoor.
Storage Details: Different sizes available
