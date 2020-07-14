All apartments in New Rochelle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Harbor House

15 Davenport Ave · (914) 768-4479
Location

15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10805

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 05E · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05H · Avail. now

$2,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 01B · Avail. now

$2,149

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harbor House.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
courtyard
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Our beautifully renovated 2-bedroom model gives visitors a realistic portrayal of what living in one of our properties is like. Feel free to stop by during one of our weekly open houses to view our model unit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.6x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per app
Deposit: 1-2 Months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: $125 Outdoor - $165 Indoor.
Storage Details: Different sizes available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harbor House have any available units?
Harbor House has 3 units available starting at $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Harbor House have?
Some of Harbor House's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harbor House currently offering any rent specials?
Harbor House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harbor House pet-friendly?
No, Harbor House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Rochelle.
Does Harbor House offer parking?
Yes, Harbor House offers parking.
Does Harbor House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harbor House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harbor House have a pool?
No, Harbor House does not have a pool.
Does Harbor House have accessible units?
No, Harbor House does not have accessible units.
Does Harbor House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harbor House has units with dishwashers.
Does Harbor House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Harbor House has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Drake House
207 Drake Avenue
New Rochelle, NY 10805
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St
New Rochelle, NY 10801
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street
New Rochelle, NY 10801
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St
New Rochelle, NY 10801
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl
New Rochelle, NY 10801

