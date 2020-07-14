Harbor House

Amenities

24hr laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities elevator garage parking gym on-site laundry 24hr laundry courtyard key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Our beautifully renovated 2-bedroom model gives visitors a realistic portrayal of what living in one of our properties is like. Feel free to stop by during one of our weekly open houses to view our model unit.