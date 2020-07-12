All apartments in New Rochelle
Drake House
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Drake House

207 Drake Avenue · (914) 996-4332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10805

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 05E · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 05F · Avail. now

$1,749

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Drake House.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
courtyard
key fob access
lobby
smoke-free community
Enter a serene neighborhood you can call home. Our luxury New Rochelle apartments are beautifully renovated, featuring scenic views and immense sunlight. Enjoy pristine residences in a neighborhood equipped with lively entertainment and nearby shopping centers. Not only does Drake House display beautiful landscaping and blossoming greenery, it also features on-site laundry facilities and spacious units. In this prime Westchester real estate, Drake House is located only 30 minutes from Manhattan and easily accessible by the Metro North Railroad.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.6x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per app
Deposit: 1-2 Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: $125 for Outdoor - $165 for Indoor.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Drake House have any available units?
Drake House has 2 units available starting at $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Drake House have?
Some of Drake House's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Drake House currently offering any rent specials?
Drake House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Drake House pet-friendly?
No, Drake House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Rochelle.
Does Drake House offer parking?
Yes, Drake House offers parking.
Does Drake House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Drake House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Drake House have a pool?
No, Drake House does not have a pool.
Does Drake House have accessible units?
No, Drake House does not have accessible units.
Does Drake House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Drake House has units with dishwashers.
Does Drake House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Drake House has units with air conditioning.
