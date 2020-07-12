Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities elevator garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry courtyard key fob access lobby smoke-free community

Enter a serene neighborhood you can call home. Our luxury New Rochelle apartments are beautifully renovated, featuring scenic views and immense sunlight. Enjoy pristine residences in a neighborhood equipped with lively entertainment and nearby shopping centers. Not only does Drake House display beautiful landscaping and blossoming greenery, it also features on-site laundry facilities and spacious units. In this prime Westchester real estate, Drake House is located only 30 minutes from Manhattan and easily accessible by the Metro North Railroad.