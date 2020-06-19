720 Pelham Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Welcome to Pelham Pointe! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom overlooking the beautifully landscaped grounds! Walk into the entry foyer which leads into the bright living room, hall bathroom and eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This apartment has hardwood floors throughout. Heat, water and cooking gas included! Parking is available, laundry on site, live in super & pet friendly. Located in the prime 10805 zip code, on the border of Pelham Manor and New Rochelle gives it easy access to all major highways and trains (New Rochelle and Pelham trains are less than 2 miles away!) to NYC and CT. Walking distance to Glen Island Park & Beach on the Long Island Sound. Close to schools, shops, restaurants and Westchester Bee Line Bus. A Must See!