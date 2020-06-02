All apartments in New Rochelle
Find more places like 165 Huguenot Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Rochelle, NY
/
165 Huguenot Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

165 Huguenot Street

165 Huguenot Street · (914) 620-7850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Rochelle
See all
Downtown New Rochelle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY 10801
Downtown New Rochelle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5M · Avail. now

$2,880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Delightful corner unit!!! Bright, spacious one bed apartment with expansive windows, rich finishes, smart home technology, and in-unit washer dryers. Unique balcony perched over downtown New Rochelle. The doorman building's amenities include private fitness room, resident lounge, on-site parking, bike room, fully furnished and landscaped roof deck, and private storage. Downtown New Rochelle is just steps away and the adjacent Metro-North Railroad takes you to the heart of Manhattan in just 30 minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Huguenot Street have any available units?
165 Huguenot Street has a unit available for $2,880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 Huguenot Street have?
Some of 165 Huguenot Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Huguenot Street currently offering any rent specials?
165 Huguenot Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Huguenot Street pet-friendly?
No, 165 Huguenot Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Rochelle.
Does 165 Huguenot Street offer parking?
Yes, 165 Huguenot Street does offer parking.
Does 165 Huguenot Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 Huguenot Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Huguenot Street have a pool?
No, 165 Huguenot Street does not have a pool.
Does 165 Huguenot Street have accessible units?
No, 165 Huguenot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Huguenot Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Huguenot Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Huguenot Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Huguenot Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 165 Huguenot Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St
New Rochelle, NY 10801
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave
New Rochelle, NY 10805
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue
New Rochelle, NY 10805
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl
New Rochelle, NY 10801
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street
New Rochelle, NY 10801
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St
New Rochelle, NY 10801

Similar Pages

New Rochelle 1 BedroomsNew Rochelle 2 Bedrooms
New Rochelle Apartments with GymNew Rochelle Apartments with Parking
New Rochelle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NY
Englewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NY
Valley Stream, NYRidgefield, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRockville Centre, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New Rochelle

Apartments Near Colleges

Iona CollegeThe College of New Rochelle
LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New York
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity