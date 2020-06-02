165 Huguenot Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage gym doorman clubhouse

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym parking bike storage garage

Delightful corner unit!!! Bright, spacious one bed apartment with expansive windows, rich finishes, smart home technology, and in-unit washer dryers. Unique balcony perched over downtown New Rochelle. The doorman building's amenities include private fitness room, resident lounge, on-site parking, bike room, fully furnished and landscaped roof deck, and private storage. Downtown New Rochelle is just steps away and the adjacent Metro-North Railroad takes you to the heart of Manhattan in just 30 minutes.