140 Pelham Rd 7B
Last updated July 20 2020 at 11:50 AM

140 Pelham Rd 7B

140 Pelham Rd · No Longer Available
Location

140 Pelham Rd, New Rochelle, NY 10805

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
1 Bedroom in New Rochelle! - Property Id: 321830

*Minimum Income Requirements: $74,000
*Minimum Credit Score Requirement: 680+

*One Month Rent, One Month Security, & Broker's Fee, Due at Lease Signing

KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 1-2 Year
Pets Policy: Cats okay. Small dogs with approval and fees.
Property Type: Apartment

RENTAL FEATURES

Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Cable-ready
Intercom system
Hardwood floor

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Elevator
On-street parking

**Fee Disclosure: Application fee & Broker's Fee

*Pictures are of various units within the complex
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/140-pelham-rd-new-rochelle-ny-unit-7b/321830
Property Id 321830

(RLNE5963929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Pelham Rd 7B have any available units?
140 Pelham Rd 7B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Rochelle, NY.
What amenities does 140 Pelham Rd 7B have?
Some of 140 Pelham Rd 7B's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Pelham Rd 7B currently offering any rent specials?
140 Pelham Rd 7B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Pelham Rd 7B pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Pelham Rd 7B is pet friendly.
Does 140 Pelham Rd 7B offer parking?
No, 140 Pelham Rd 7B does not offer parking.
Does 140 Pelham Rd 7B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Pelham Rd 7B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Pelham Rd 7B have a pool?
No, 140 Pelham Rd 7B does not have a pool.
Does 140 Pelham Rd 7B have accessible units?
No, 140 Pelham Rd 7B does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Pelham Rd 7B have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Pelham Rd 7B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Pelham Rd 7B have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Pelham Rd 7B does not have units with air conditioning.
