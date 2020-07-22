140 Pelham Rd 7B

Amenities
1 Bedroom in New Rochelle! - Property Id: 321830
*Minimum Income Requirements: $74,000
*Minimum Credit Score Requirement: 680+
*One Month Rent, One Month Security, & Broker's Fee, Due at Lease Signing
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 1-2 Year
Pets Policy: Cats okay. Small dogs with approval and fees.
Property Type: Apartment
RENTAL FEATURES
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Cable-ready
Intercom system
Hardwood floor
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Elevator
On-street parking
**Fee Disclosure: Application fee & Broker's Fee
*Pictures are of various units within the complex
