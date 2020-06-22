120 Pelham Road

Apartment Amenities~ Hardwood Floors~ Eat in Kitchen~ Spacious Living Area~ Lots of Natural LightBuilding Amenities~ Heat and Hot Water Included~ Laundry Room~ Live in Super~ Elevator building~ Parking at additional feePets AllowedGuarantors AllowedContact us for a showingCall/Text 914.885.6581Email: Ron@LinkNYRealty.com~ Link NY Realty ~ LinkNY1633
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
