All apartments in New Rochelle
Find more places like 120 Pelham Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Rochelle, NY
/
120 Pelham Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

120 Pelham Road

120 Pelham Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Rochelle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

120 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY 10805

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Apartment Amenities~ Hardwood Floors~ Eat in Kitchen~ Spacious Living Area~ Lots of Natural LightBuilding Amenities~ Heat and Hot Water Included~ Laundry Room~ Live in Super~ Elevator building~ Parking at additional feePets AllowedGuarantors AllowedContact us for a showingCall/Text 914.885.6581Email: Ron@LinkNYRealty.com~ Link NY Realty ~ LinkNY1633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Pelham Road have any available units?
120 Pelham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Rochelle, NY.
What amenities does 120 Pelham Road have?
Some of 120 Pelham Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Pelham Road currently offering any rent specials?
120 Pelham Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Pelham Road pet-friendly?
No, 120 Pelham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Rochelle.
Does 120 Pelham Road offer parking?
Yes, 120 Pelham Road does offer parking.
Does 120 Pelham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Pelham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Pelham Road have a pool?
No, 120 Pelham Road does not have a pool.
Does 120 Pelham Road have accessible units?
No, 120 Pelham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Pelham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Pelham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Pelham Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Pelham Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Drake House
207 Drake Avenue
New Rochelle, NY 10805
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St
New Rochelle, NY 10801
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave
New Rochelle, NY 10805
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl
New Rochelle, NY 10801
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street
New Rochelle, NY 10801
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St
New Rochelle, NY 10801

Similar Pages

New Rochelle 1 BedroomsNew Rochelle 2 Bedrooms
New Rochelle Apartments with GymNew Rochelle Apartments with Parking
New Rochelle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NY
Englewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NY
Valley Stream, NYRidgefield, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRockville Centre, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New Rochelle

Apartments Near Colleges

Iona CollegeThe College of New Rochelle
LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New York