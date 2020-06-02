All apartments in New Rochelle
Find more places like 114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Rochelle, NY
/
114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor

114 Lincoln Avenue ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Rochelle
See all
Downtown New Rochelle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

114 Lincoln Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10801
Downtown New Rochelle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large 4 bedroom apartment close to all highways. Walking distance to all. Eat-in-kitchen, few minutes to New Rochelle High School, walk to train, near Park. Comfort, Your Relocation, Selling & Buying Expert

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor have any available units?
114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor currently offering any rent specials?
114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor pet-friendly?
No, 114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Rochelle.
Does 114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor offer parking?
No, 114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor does not offer parking.
Does 114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor have a pool?
No, 114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor does not have a pool.
Does 114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor have accessible units?
No, 114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St
New Rochelle, NY 10801
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street
New Rochelle, NY 10801
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl
New Rochelle, NY 10801
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St
New Rochelle, NY 10801
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue
New Rochelle, NY 10805
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave
New Rochelle, NY 10805

Similar Pages

New Rochelle 1 BedroomsNew Rochelle 2 Bedrooms
New Rochelle Apartments with GymNew Rochelle Apartments with Parking
New Rochelle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NY
Englewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NY
Valley Stream, NYRidgefield, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRockville Centre, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New Rochelle

Apartments Near Colleges

Iona CollegeThe College of New Rochelle
LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New York
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity