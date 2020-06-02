Large 4 bedroom apartment close to all highways. Walking distance to all. Eat-in-kitchen, few minutes to New Rochelle High School, walk to train, near Park. Comfort, Your Relocation, Selling & Buying Expert
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor have any available units?
114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor currently offering any rent specials?
114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Lincoln Avenue Unit#2nd Floor pet-friendly?