Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking microwave internet access range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Multiple rooms available in perfect housing set up for college students or young professionals on the go!! Three floors of private rooms set up with shared kitchen and bathrooms on each floor. Walking distance to SUNY and the Village.



Each room has own mini fridge cable/wifi. Main kitchen on first floor with kitchenettes on second and third floors. SHared bathrooms on each floor. Coin operated Laundry area on site. Newly paved parking area around back.



$700/month includes all utilities.



Stevens Realty Group

171 Main Street

New Paltz, NY 12561

(845) 256-8868

License#: 10311202533



** 1st Months Rent **

** One Month Security Deposit **

** $15 application fee with credit and background check. **



Fill out application online:

https://www.stevensmanagementgroup.com