Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 PM

151 New York 32 - 21

151 North Chestnut Street · (845) 454-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 North Chestnut Street, New Paltz, NY 12561
New Paltz Village

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome to Bella Terra Apartments, New Paltz's best kept secret! These apartments are located within 1 mile of main St. in New Paltz but still provide a wonderful upstate NY country feel. Situated on a rural road this complex has beautiful views of apple orchards and Shawangunk Ridge! Apartments come equipped with Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Central A/C, wall to wall carpeting and off Street Parking. Small Pets Okay. Rent Starting 1450.00 plus utilities. Currently Available 2 bedroom plus den.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 New York 32 - 21 have any available units?
151 New York 32 - 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Paltz, NY.
What amenities does 151 New York 32 - 21 have?
Some of 151 New York 32 - 21's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 New York 32 - 21 currently offering any rent specials?
151 New York 32 - 21 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 New York 32 - 21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 New York 32 - 21 is pet friendly.
Does 151 New York 32 - 21 offer parking?
Yes, 151 New York 32 - 21 does offer parking.
Does 151 New York 32 - 21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 New York 32 - 21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 New York 32 - 21 have a pool?
No, 151 New York 32 - 21 does not have a pool.
Does 151 New York 32 - 21 have accessible units?
No, 151 New York 32 - 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 151 New York 32 - 21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 New York 32 - 21 has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 New York 32 - 21 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 151 New York 32 - 21 has units with air conditioning.
