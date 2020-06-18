151 New York 32 - 21

Amenities
Welcome to Bella Terra Apartments, New Paltz's best kept secret! These apartments are located within 1 mile of main St. in New Paltz but still provide a wonderful upstate NY country feel. Situated on a rural road this complex has beautiful views of apple orchards and Shawangunk Ridge! Apartments come equipped with Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Central A/C, wall to wall carpeting and off Street Parking. Small Pets Okay. Rent Starting 1450.00 plus utilities. Currently Available 2 bedroom plus den.