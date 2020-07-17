All apartments in Mount Vernon
Find more places like 5 W 4th St 46.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Vernon, NY
/
5 W 4th St 46
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

5 W 4th St 46

5 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Vernon
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5 West 4th Street, Mount Vernon, NY 10550
South Side

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Large 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 311080

Nice Newly renovated Large 1 Bedroom apartment close to all in a Elevator building Laundry around the corner heat and hot water included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311080
Property Id 311080

(RLNE5898254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 W 4th St 46 have any available units?
5 W 4th St 46 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Vernon, NY.
What amenities does 5 W 4th St 46 have?
Some of 5 W 4th St 46's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 W 4th St 46 currently offering any rent specials?
5 W 4th St 46 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 W 4th St 46 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 W 4th St 46 is pet friendly.
Does 5 W 4th St 46 offer parking?
No, 5 W 4th St 46 does not offer parking.
Does 5 W 4th St 46 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 W 4th St 46 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 W 4th St 46 have a pool?
No, 5 W 4th St 46 does not have a pool.
Does 5 W 4th St 46 have accessible units?
No, 5 W 4th St 46 does not have accessible units.
Does 5 W 4th St 46 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 W 4th St 46 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 W 4th St 46 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 W 4th St 46 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mount Vernon 1 BedroomsMount Vernon 2 Bedrooms
Mount Vernon Apartments with BalconiesMount Vernon Apartments with Parking
Mount Vernon Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJ
Union City, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJPort Chester, NYRoslyn, NYScarsdale, NYFranklin Square, NYSea Cliff, NYHartsdale, NYSands Point, NY
New Hyde Park, NYPort Washington North, NYManhasset, NYWilliston Park, NYGarden City South, NYRoslyn Heights, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYGreat Neck Estates, NYPiermont, NYSleepy Hollow, NYWestbury, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's University