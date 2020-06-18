All apartments in Mount Vernon
Find more places like 472 Gramatan Ave 1EE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Vernon, NY
/
472 Gramatan Ave 1EE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

472 Gramatan Ave 1EE

472 Gramatan Avenue · (914) 664-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Vernon
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

472 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY 10552
North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1EE · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom Co-op Rental in Fleetwood - Property Id: 213417

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online. Please fill out our application at the link below and an agent will be in contact with you shortly to schedule a viewing.
https://www.fleetwoodrealty.com/application

Co-op Rental!
**BOARD APPROVAL REQUIRED

Each applicant must:
Minimum Annual Income Requirement: $60,000

** $350 board application fee
** One months brokers fee due at lease signing due as tenant's agent

Must see, co-op in rental a financially sound, pet friendly building with plenty of light and great views. The area has its own “Fleetwood” train station and it is approximately 24 minutes by Metro North to Grand Central Station. The complex is walking distance to Gramatan Avenue which offers mom and pop owned bars, restaurants, CVS and local post office and 3 banks. Fleetwood has a wonderfully diverse selection of restaurants and shops and is just a terrific low key community
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213417
Property Id 213417

(RLNE5726737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 472 Gramatan Ave 1EE have any available units?
472 Gramatan Ave 1EE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 472 Gramatan Ave 1EE currently offering any rent specials?
472 Gramatan Ave 1EE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 Gramatan Ave 1EE pet-friendly?
Yes, 472 Gramatan Ave 1EE is pet friendly.
Does 472 Gramatan Ave 1EE offer parking?
No, 472 Gramatan Ave 1EE does not offer parking.
Does 472 Gramatan Ave 1EE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 472 Gramatan Ave 1EE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 Gramatan Ave 1EE have a pool?
No, 472 Gramatan Ave 1EE does not have a pool.
Does 472 Gramatan Ave 1EE have accessible units?
No, 472 Gramatan Ave 1EE does not have accessible units.
Does 472 Gramatan Ave 1EE have units with dishwashers?
No, 472 Gramatan Ave 1EE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 472 Gramatan Ave 1EE have units with air conditioning?
No, 472 Gramatan Ave 1EE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 472 Gramatan Ave 1EE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mount Vernon 1 BedroomsMount Vernon 2 Bedrooms
Mount Vernon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMount Vernon Dog Friendly Apartments
Mount Vernon Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NY
Union City, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NYFranklin Square, NYGreat Neck Estates, NY
Sands Point, NYPalisades Park, NJPearl River, NYPelham Manor, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NYIrvington, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYHarrison, NYRoslyn, NYPort Washington North, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity