472 Gramatan Ave 1EE

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online. Please fill out our application at the link below and an agent will be in contact with you shortly to schedule a viewing.

Co-op Rental!

**BOARD APPROVAL REQUIRED



Each applicant must:

Minimum Annual Income Requirement: $60,000



** $350 board application fee

** One months brokers fee due at lease signing due as tenant's agent



Must see, co-op in rental a financially sound, pet friendly building with plenty of light and great views. The area has its own “Fleetwood” train station and it is approximately 24 minutes by Metro North to Grand Central Station. The complex is walking distance to Gramatan Avenue which offers mom and pop owned bars, restaurants, CVS and local post office and 3 banks. Fleetwood has a wonderfully diverse selection of restaurants and shops and is just a terrific low key community

