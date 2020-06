Amenities

Updated large 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a quiet well maintained building, in the heart of Mount Vernon, close to all transportation and shops. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except water. The Landlord requires the tenant to pay a Rental fee of $2000, made payable to the landlord which will be split 50/50 with the tenant's agent at lease signing.