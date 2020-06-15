300 Hayward Ave 2Y

Amenities
1 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 294825
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online. Please fill out our application at the link below and an agent will be in contact with you shortly to schedule a viewing.
https://www.fleetwoodrealty.com/application
*Minimum Income Requirements: $66,000
*Minimum Credit Score Requirement: 680+
*One Month Rent, One Month Security, & Broker's Fee due as tenant's agent, Due at Lease Signing
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1957
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 1-2 Year
Pets Policy: Cats okay. Small dogs with approval and fees.
Property Type: Apartment
RENTAL FEATURES
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Cable-ready
Intercom system
Hardwood floor
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Elevator
On-street parking
*Fee Disclosure: App fee and broker's fee
*Pictures are of various units within the complex
