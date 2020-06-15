All apartments in Mount Vernon
300 Hayward Ave 2Y
300 Hayward Ave 2Y

300 Hayward Ave · (914) 664-5000
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Hayward Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10552
North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2Y · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
1 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 294825

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online. Please fill out our application at the link below and an agent will be in contact with you shortly to schedule a viewing.
https://www.fleetwoodrealty.com/application

*Minimum Income Requirements: $66,000
*Minimum Credit Score Requirement: 680+

*One Month Rent, One Month Security, & Broker's Fee due as tenant's agent, Due at Lease Signing

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1957
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 1-2 Year
Pets Policy: Cats okay. Small dogs with approval and fees.
Property Type: Apartment

RENTAL FEATURES

Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Cable-ready
Intercom system
Hardwood floor

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Elevator
On-street parking

*Fee Disclosure: App fee and broker's fee

*Pictures are of various units within the complex
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294825
Property Id 294825

(RLNE5837984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Hayward Ave 2Y have any available units?
300 Hayward Ave 2Y has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Hayward Ave 2Y have?
Some of 300 Hayward Ave 2Y's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Hayward Ave 2Y currently offering any rent specials?
300 Hayward Ave 2Y isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Hayward Ave 2Y pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Hayward Ave 2Y is pet friendly.
Does 300 Hayward Ave 2Y offer parking?
No, 300 Hayward Ave 2Y does not offer parking.
Does 300 Hayward Ave 2Y have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Hayward Ave 2Y does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Hayward Ave 2Y have a pool?
No, 300 Hayward Ave 2Y does not have a pool.
Does 300 Hayward Ave 2Y have accessible units?
No, 300 Hayward Ave 2Y does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Hayward Ave 2Y have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Hayward Ave 2Y does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Hayward Ave 2Y have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Hayward Ave 2Y does not have units with air conditioning.
