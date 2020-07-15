/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:36 PM
32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Sinai, NY
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Miller Place
49 Hamlet Drive
49 Hamlet Drive, Mount Sinai, NY
Luxury House for rent! 9 ft ceilings, large open floor plan. Gated community, Great views of pond. Tenants must be approved by the Assosciation.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Sinai
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
242 Mount Sinai Coram Rd
242 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Mint, Large, Upper Level With ample Closet Space, Large Deck to Yard, 2 Full Bath and Beautiful Floors
Results within 5 miles of Mount Sinai
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Terryville
2 Sutton Ln
2 Sutton Lane, Terryville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Excellent move in condition for this 3 beds,1 full bath.Fully fenced nice yard. Back ground check required by landlord via National Tenant Network. $20 fee is non-refundable.1 Month security, 1 month rent. 1 month broker fee paid by tenant.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson Station
30 Clematis Street
30 Clematis Street, Port Jefferson Station, NY
Fully Renovated Beautiful Home makes this move in easy! Beautiful white cabinetry in kitchen with stainless appliances feels light and bright. Hardwood floors add to the ambiance of the home. Both bathrooms are fully renovated and Gorgeousl.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
5 Cathedral Ct
5 Cathedral Court, Middle Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
3500 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful home this summer away from noise and crowd. Salt water pool, big deck and yard is waiting for you. Call to schedule appointment 718-737-6597
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Rocky Point
9 3rd Ave
9 3rd Avenue, Rocky Point, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Wonderful rental. 20 minutes to SUNY. Well kept apartment in cape- upper level. 1 month rent, 1 month security, 1 month broker fee.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Rocky Point
141 Rocky Point Landing Rd
141 Rocky Point Landing Rd, Rocky Point, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 141 Rocky Point Landing Rd in Rocky Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
9 Alden Way
9 Alden Way, Selden, NY
This house is a beautiful well kept furnished 5 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms and 1/2 bathroom. House features a full kitchen, 2 refrigerators, air conditioning, washer/dryer, living room, with nicely landscaped yard and large patio.
Last updated April 15 at 09:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Setauket-East Setauket
8 Saint George Gle Drive 8
8 Saint George Glen Dr, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
Amazingly spacious 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house. This house is located in the Three Village School district and is close to Stony Brook University. Eat in Kitchen with wonderful views of the private, manicured grounds.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson
109 E Broadway
109 East Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
Classic Circa Home in the heart of Port Jefferson Village offers some of the most spectacular views of Port Jefferson Harbor and Long Island Sound..
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Medford
34 Bloomington St
34 Bloomington Street, Medford, NY
Lg home in lovely Country Point development,4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, FLR & DR, Eik, Family Rm, 2 car garage, front porch and over sized driveway. 1 month security, first month, brokers fee to be paid by tenant.....
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson Station
15 Clematis Street
15 Clematis Street, Port Jefferson Station, NY
Gorgeous Curb Appeal, Updated Hi Ranch, Oversized Bluestone Steps and Herring Bone Double Driveway,Brand New Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances/ Granite Counter Tops and Garden Window, 2 New Baths 1 yr old with Designer Tile and 1 with Jetted
Results within 10 miles of Mount Sinai
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
127 Units Available
Yaphank
The Brio
410 W Princeton Ave, Yaphank, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,409
1436 sqft
Nestled in Yaphank at the heart of Long Island, The Brio brings new style and spirit to the comfort and convenience of the suburbs. Your lifestyle here comes with more space in carriage homes, mid-rise and townhome apartments.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
161 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,962
1465 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Wading River
128 Creek Road
128 Creek Road, Wading River, NY
An Amazing & Spectacular Beachfront Rental W/Water Views..
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Nesconset
6 Barkley Ln
6 Barkley Lane, Nesconset, NY
Beautiful colonial in smithtown school district quiet street close to all fenced yard driveway parking some furniture can be included. Credit check
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Nissequogue
2 Beach Plum Lane
2 Beach Plum Lane, Nissequogue, NY
Nissequogue. Escape to this hidden gem: This spectacular Hampton style waterfront home, nestled at the end of of a cul-de-sac. Take a stroll along the private beach, or dine al fresco on the wrap around deck and watch the amazing sunsets.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Field
137 Old Field Road
137 Old Field Rd, Old Field, NY
Waterfront Colonial On Scenic Conscience Bay With Your Own Private Dock. Updated With 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Private Drive, IG Pool and Patio/Deck,
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Shoreham
9 Tower Hill Road
9 Tower Hill Road, Shoreham, NY
Picturesque Shoreham Village setting located moments to beach club and Village amenities. Stunning turn of the century home has been recently renovated keeping the charm & appeal present. Exquisite details.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
St. James
17 Hamlet Woods Drive
17 Hamlet Woods Dr, St. James, NY
Gorgeous Colonial For Rent, 24 Hour gated Community W/ Clubhouse, Pool With Lifeguard, Putting Green, Lakes With Paddle Boats & Row Boats, Tennis Courts, Playground, Bocce Court & Basketball Court. ,5 Bed, 4.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
24 Mercury Ave
24 Mercury Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CLEAN UPDATED ALL NEW APPLIANCE FRESHLY PAINTED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Field
15 Flax Pond Woods Rd
15 Flax Pond Woods Rd, Old Field, NY
4 to 5 bedroom 4 full bath colonial spacious room 1st floor master bedroom with full bath or rec room nestled on 2.2 acres cul de sac street, private beach access
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Farmingville
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Centereach
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.
