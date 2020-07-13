/
apartments with pool
24 Apartments for rent in Mount Kisco, NY with pool
1 Unit Available
77 Oregon Road
77 Oregon Road, Westchester County, NY
8 Bedrooms
$60,000
10000 sqft
While there are many beautiful estates in Westchester, finding one with everything this home offers and only 30 miles from NYC, is truly a rarity. Property is in the process of being furnished and will be ready by 6/15.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Kisco
5 Units Available
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,580
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.
3 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,246
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
1 Unit Available
781 Heritage Hills
781 Heritage Hls, Heritage Hills, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1296 sqft
Super clean, 1 bedroom with a WIC, has a den and enclosed dining room w/french door all on 1 level condo in Heritage Hills with natural gas heat. This home has two full baths, eat in kitchen w/ access to garage and tons of storage.
1 Unit Available
3 Selden Lane
3 Selden Lane, Fairfield County, CT
8 Bedrooms
$28,750
7104 sqft
1 year rental, fully furnished! This idyllic country home provides the ultimate in seclusion and relaxation. A gated stone entrance leads to over 3 fenced acres of lush green landscaping, including a vegetable garden.
1 Unit Available
113 Eden Court
113 Eden Court, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
2646 sqft
Valimar offers Country Club Lifestyle w/ In-Ground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground.
1 Unit Available
12 Granada Crescent
12 Granada Cres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,975
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A commuter delight! A one bedroom unit freshly painted with recently updated kitchen and bath. It comes with an in-house washer/dryer, wall-to-wall carpeting and a balcony with views across the open green lawn and parking lot.
1 Unit Available
20 Langhorne Lane
20 Langhorne Lane, Fairfield County, CT
6 Bedrooms
$27,000
9100 sqft
Set in a premier Mid-country location, this stunning New England shingle style residence was designed by Steven Mueller architects, HOBI award winner for 2014 BestSpec Home in CT. Encompassing 5+ acres bordering preservation land, the 9,100 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
80 Landmark Court
80 Landmark Court, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
2514 sqft
NEW KITCHEN & HARDWOOD FLOORS ON 2 LEVELS!! Your not just renting a home..but a LIFESTYLE! This 3 BR Colonial on Cul-De-Sac is situated in a PRIVATE SETTING with Beautiful Views of a Wooded Area.
1 Unit Available
448 Long Ridge Road
448 Long Ridge Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
4866 sqft
Reminiscent of an English country house this classic 4/5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath colonial includes graciously proportioned-rooms, fine interior detailing and stylish decoration. The house is set up for easy yet elegant entertaining.
1 Unit Available
74 Upper Cross Road
74 Upper Cross Road, Fairfield County, CT
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
14000 sqft
Set among the most notable estates in Greenwich, this Conyers Farm classic pairs a timeless colonial design with 16+ private acres.
1 Unit Available
1 Granada Crescent
1 Granada Cres, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1096 sqft
Beautiful spacious top floor 2 BR sunfilled condo for rent with renovated kitchen and bath plus washer dryer in the unit. Recently painted, new floors, and new carpet! Heat, water & free parking included. Lovely balcony overlooking the lagoon.
1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
124 High Ridge Road
124 High Ridge Road, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
5626 sqft
Young, custom built Colonial in Pound Ridge! The home is perched on a level field of a 2 acre property.
1 Unit Available
351 Taconic Road
351 Taconic Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
4034 sqft
CUSTOM BRICK RANCH. SPACIOUS ONE LEVEL LIVING. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. EXCELLENT CURB APPEAL. BEAUTIFUL IN-GROUND POOL. ATTRACTIVE LANDSCAPING. NICE AND PRIVATE YARD. EXTENSIVE STORAGE CAPACITY.
1 Unit Available
549 North Street
549 North Street, Fairfield County, CT
7 Bedrooms
$32,000
12812 sqft
Property is available as a long term lease only. Designed and built by Alex Kaali-Nagy. This beautiful Georgian estate set on 2.3 park-like acres was completely renovated to meet today's lifestyle with open floor plan and state of the art technology.
1 Unit Available
2704 Long Ridge Road
2704 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3251 sqft
Your private summer estate awaits! Enjoy the month of August on this spectacular 2+ acre estate in North Stamford with a pool! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has character, history and authentic antique architectural details for you to enjoy.
1 Unit Available
402 Columbus Ave.
402 Columbus Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2000 sqft
Custom built two family house, side by side duplex (unit on left is available when looking at house from street), constructed with impeccable taste.
1 Unit Available
28 Laurel Ledge Court
28 Laurel Ledge Court, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3176 sqft
Spacious North Stamford unfurnished yearly rental. Large living room leads to Formal Dr both with lovely hardwood floors. Updated Eat-In Kit. Both a Sunroom and Family Room with fireplace on main level. This is a 3 bedroom rental only.
1 Unit Available
510 Stanwich Road
510 Stanwich Road, Fairfield County, CT
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
10084 sqft
Gated, gorgeous, paradise. What more can you say...this home has it all. A personal park with 4+ acres, inviting heated pool, pool house and Har-Tru tennis court. Enter the dramatic foyer and great room for a stunning welcome home.
1 Unit Available
238 June Road
238 June Road, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
4187 sqft
Fabulous long term rental - part of a 39 acre estate of deliriously gorgeous open meadowlands and spectacular rolling Hills with 17th-century stonewalls, ponds and quite the picturesque fantasy countryside of Ireland...
1 Unit Available
75 NETHERMONT AVE
75 Nethermont Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
800 sqft
Easy access to this beautiful 1 bedroom ground level apartment.Room for 1 car off street parking.This property comes completly ready to move in furnished and ready to go.We supply it all.
1 Unit Available
99 Amity Court
99 Amity Court, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
2649 sqft
Live the Country Club Lifestyle in Valimar! In-Ground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground. 4 BR Center Hall Colonial on Quiet Cul-De-Sac. NEW KITCHEN boasts Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters & Tumbled Marble Backsplash.
1 Unit Available
7 Hopes Farm Lane
7 Hopes Farm Ln, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,450
6500 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Center Hall Colonial on Private Cul-De-Sac. Features 2 Story Entrance Hall, 9 FT Ceilings throughout, Living Room with Woodburning Fireplace and Butlers Pantry.
