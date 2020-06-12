/
3 bedroom apartments
28 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Kisco, NY
68 Washburn Road
68 Washburn Road, Mount Kisco, NY
Available JULY 1st - The perfect place to call home, and an outdoor entertainer's paradise! Beautifully maintained and in impeccable condition this 4 bedroom home with just over 3000sf has room to roam.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Kisco
42 Crescent Terrace
42 Crescent Terrace, Bedford Hills, NY
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME.
341 Succabone Road
341 Succabone Road, Westchester County, NY
Escape to this updated 4 acre Bedford horse farm conveniently located under one hour from New York. This 4 bedroom, 5 bath colonial is a perfect retreat with high ceilinged open rooms, elegant pool, horse barn and access to local riding trails.
270 Guard Hill Road
270 Guard Hill Road, Westchester County, NY
Tanrackin Farm. - One of Bedford s most prestigious estate properties. Absolutely stunning Country Home impeccably furnished. Located in the heart of Bedford s Guard Hill estate area, the property is comprised of fifty acres.
428 Saw Mill River Road
428 Saw Mill River Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2338 sqft
Young Colonial with 3 Bedrooms and 3 full Bathrooms, Large Formal Dining Room with slider to yard and Family Room on first floor. The Living has a wood burning fireplace and the renovated kitchen has cherry cabinets with quartz counters.
761 King Street
761 King Street, Westchester County, NY
Spectacular Country Estate for a Summer to Remember. Long drive to stunning circa 1914 French Country Chateau. Large gracious rooms with tall windows & multiple French Doors leading to 2 vast stone-walled Field stone Terraces.
43 Agnew Farm Rd
43 Agnew Farm Road, Armonk, NY
Watch video fully renovated Avail JULY 1 2020
749 Guard Hill Road
749 Guard Hill Road, Bedford, NY
Private Guard Hill Farmhouse on beautiful, level property in Bedfords top estate area. Gated entry, tree-lined drive opens to two exceptional acres with stone outbuilding.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Kisco
Verified
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1437 sqft
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.
59 Hemlock Drive
59 Hemlock Drive, Sleepy Hollow, NY
Four Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bedroom Split Level Home in lovely area. Ideal for commuters within walking distance to Philipse Manor train station - 38 minutes Express to NYC. Come and see this home.
160 Lakeview Avenue
160 Lakeview Avenue East, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1350 sqft
Bright, Spacious and incredibly well maintained apartment in Silver Lake offers great space, large rooms and includes 3 bedroom - 2 baths as well as EIK, DNRM & LVRM. Ample Street parking available.
21 Highridge Road
21 Highridge Road, Harrison, NY
SINGLE FAMILY LOVELY AND SPACIOUS HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC. Feel at home in this beautiful 5 bedroom house with many upgrades, central AC and hardwood floors throughout. New master marble bath and new hall granite bath.
31 Fellowship Lane
31 Fellowship Lane, Rye Brook, NY
Your New Home Awaits!!! No detail has been overlooked in this wonderful center hall colonial Wintergarden model home on spacious level lot in Bellefair.
31 William Street
31 William Street, Ossining, NY
Just what you have been looking for! An in-town convenient location with plenty of space and a private yard. This is a beautiful 4BR 2 Bath house rental in the Village of Ossining featuring vintage charm with a renovated kitchen and updated baths.
188 Titicus Road
188 Titicus Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1599 sqft
Phenomenal views of Titicus Reservoir and distant North Salem countryside. Beautifully sited 1930's Farmhouse with recently renovated Den and full Baths. Kitchen with new appliances.
308 Woodland Hills Road
308 Woodland Hills Rd, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1500 sqft
EASY SHOW. UNIT VACANT. KEYS ON LOCK BOX. SUNNY BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATHROOM DUPLEX. ENTRY FOYER. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH PARQUET FLOORS / BALCONY. LONG GALLEY KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC FLOORS, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE / POWDER ROOM.
113 Eden Court
113 Eden Court, Westchester County, NY
Valimar offers Country Club Lifestyle w/ In-Ground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground.
7 Normandy Road
7 Normandy Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1700 sqft
WELCOME HOME to this Expanded Cape on tree-lined street in Prestigious Mayfair Acres! Entry foyer leads to Great Room including Living & Dining Area w/ Charming Arched WALL OF WINDOWS & Brick Fireplace! Beamed Ceilings, Oak Floors & Built-ins
80 Landmark Court
80 Landmark Court, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
2514 sqft
NEW KITCHEN & HARDWOOD FLOORS ON 2 LEVELS!! Your not just renting a home..but a LIFESTYLE! This 3 BR Colonial on Cul-De-Sac is situated in a PRIVATE SETTING with Beautiful Views of a Wooded Area.
36 Ovation Court
36 Ovation Court, Westchester County, NY
COUNTRY CLUB LIFESTYLE in the Valimar Community...Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground.
6 Limerick Court
6 Limerick Ct, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2238 sqft
3 BR Colonial Home in the Valimar Community offers Country Club Lifestyle w/Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground. Dramatic 2-Story Entry Foyer &, Living Rm.
18 Camelot Court
18 Camolet Court, Westchester County, NY
Enjoy the Country Club Lifestyle in Valimar....Inground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground. Impeccable 5 BR Colonial Home on Quiet Cul-De-Sac.
124 High Ridge Road
124 High Ridge Road, Westchester County, NY
Young, custom built Colonial in Pound Ridge! The home is perched on a level field of a 2 acre property.
5 Bellefair Road
5 Bellefair Road, Rye Brook, NY
This Custom Colonial Home on coveted Bellefair estate with sophisticated light-filled spaces the moment you open the door. Largest "Wintergarden" model in the complex.
