Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

29 Carpenter Avenue

29 Carpenter Avenue · (914) 473-6417
Location

29 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY 10549

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Luxury condo in the heart of Mt. Kisco. Hilltop Commons was built in 2006. This unit has hardwood floors and tile throughout. Wonderful kitchen featuring a center island, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Unit has no steps, a great layout, lots of light and storage, privacy and laundry in unit. Very short walk into town and Metro North. Great commute location. Quality construction. Plenty of parking for guest and unit comes with 2 assigned spots. Owner willing to consider a pet on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Carpenter Avenue have any available units?
29 Carpenter Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Carpenter Avenue have?
Some of 29 Carpenter Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Carpenter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
29 Carpenter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Carpenter Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Carpenter Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 29 Carpenter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 29 Carpenter Avenue offers parking.
Does 29 Carpenter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Carpenter Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Carpenter Avenue have a pool?
No, 29 Carpenter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 29 Carpenter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 29 Carpenter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Carpenter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Carpenter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Carpenter Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Carpenter Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
