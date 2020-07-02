29 Carpenter Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Luxury condo in the heart of Mt. Kisco. Hilltop Commons was built in 2006. This unit has hardwood floors and tile throughout. Wonderful kitchen featuring a center island, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Unit has no steps, a great layout, lots of light and storage, privacy and laundry in unit. Very short walk into town and Metro North. Great commute location. Quality construction. Plenty of parking for guest and unit comes with 2 assigned spots. Owner willing to consider a pet on case by case basis.