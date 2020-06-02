All apartments in Mount Kisco
Mount Kisco, NY
1005 Kensington Way
1005 Kensington Way

1005 Kensington Way
Mount Kisco
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

1005 Kensington Way, Mount Kisco, NY 10549

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Very desirable Regent unit. Original model with several decorator touches, built-ins, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Spacious living room with fireplace, dining room with sliding glass doors opening to large deck overlooking pond. Finished, walk out lower level with numerous wooden features, special lighting, mirrored wall, powder room, storage and utilities. Complex offers pool, tennis, children playground, basketball court, manicured lawns. Just a short distance to town, train and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Kensington Way have any available units?
1005 Kensington Way has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1005 Kensington Way have?
Some of 1005 Kensington Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Kensington Way currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Kensington Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Kensington Way pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Kensington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Kisco.
Does 1005 Kensington Way offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Kensington Way does offer parking.
Does 1005 Kensington Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 Kensington Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Kensington Way have a pool?
Yes, 1005 Kensington Way has a pool.
Does 1005 Kensington Way have accessible units?
No, 1005 Kensington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Kensington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Kensington Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Kensington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Kensington Way does not have units with air conditioning.
