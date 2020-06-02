1005 Kensington Way

Amenities
Very desirable Regent unit. Original model with several decorator touches, built-ins, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Spacious living room with fireplace, dining room with sliding glass doors opening to large deck overlooking pond. Finished, walk out lower level with numerous wooden features, special lighting, mirrored wall, powder room, storage and utilities. Complex offers pool, tennis, children playground, basketball court, manicured lawns. Just a short distance to town, train and shopping.