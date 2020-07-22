40 Apartments for rent in Mount Ivy, NY with parking

Apartment List
1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,675
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Brevoort Drive
5 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
Studio
$1,350
617 sqft
Spacious L shape studio on second floor with hardwood floors, common laundry in bldg. heat and water included! Community pool, Conveniently located. Available pending board approval. No smoking , no pets, credit and background check required.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Ivy
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
7 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,670
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
8 East Court
8 East Ct, Pomona, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
6537 sqft
One of a kind: Top of the Mountain! You have mountain views from every place in this house. Unique floor-plan includes master suite on first floor and master suite with huge bath and sitting area on entire second floor.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Ivy

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 03:51 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Skyline Terrace
12 Skyline Terrace, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Great unit on quiet street. Clean. Outdoor space, New City Schools. Can Furnish

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
61 Parker Avenue
61 Parker Avenue, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1010 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bath cape on over 1/3 acre of level property. House features Central AC, gleaming hardwood floors and large eat in kitchen (just renovated 2017). Both full baths were also just renovated. Clarkstown South HS and Link Elementary.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
60 Halgren Crescent
60 Halgren Crescent, Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
Spacious Tri Level Townhome located right across from park/playground, New stone step entry includes 3 Bedrooms, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Ivy
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
11 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,335
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
5 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,291
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,060
1366 sqft
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,775
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Wolf Road
17 Wolf Road, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
1122 sqft
Enjoy easy one level living from this fantastic 3 bedroom mid-century modern ranch. Dramatic floor to ceiling brick fireplace is the focal point of the spacious living room room with loads of windows and an abundance of natural light.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
11 E Mayer Drive
11 East Mayer Drive, Montebello, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,800
3202 sqft
Pretty Colonial on a stunning piece of private property with an in-ground pool located in the prestigious Montebello area in the very highly rated Suffern Schools. Step up to your Rocking chair slate front porch, sit and enjoy morning coffee.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
906 South Street
906 South Street, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
A beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Peekskill. This spacious and renovated apartment is located one block away from the downtown area. Near all restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and many more.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
302 Old Mill Road
302 Old Mill Road, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Top floor End Unit Very large , open living room has refinished hardwood floors as well as sliding door to balcony and a beautiful wood burning fireplace.Nestled on the side of a hillside with great views is this one bedroom condo unit.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
68 Thompson
68 Thompson Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Cozy cottage located in cul de sac and only minutes from Metro North. Offers 1 bedroom with extra closet space, bathroom with washer/dryer. Open Space Kitchen with dishwasher and Living Room. Off Street Parking (1 Car Only). No Pets and No Smoking.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
53 Brookside Avenue
53 Brookside Avenue, South Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE AND A HALF BEDROOM APARTMENT LOCATED IN STUNNING SOUTH NYACK, A FEW SHORT BLOCKS FROM THE HUDSON RIVER IS YOUR NEXT HOME.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
117 Margaret Keahon Drive
117 Margaret Keahon Drive, Pearl River, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3255 sqft
Executive rental for those looking for an upscale home in a quiet neighborhood. Beautifully renovated 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath home with high end finishes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Mile Road
19 Mile Rd, Montebello, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
4369 sqft
Calling all privacy seekers.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Myrtle Avenue
1 Myrtle Avenue, Rockland County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1217 sqft
MOVE IN CONDITION, NEW WOOD KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, FRESHLY PAINTED, POLISHED WOOD FLOORS ON BOTH LEVELS, NICE LIGHTING, LOVELY DECOR AND LEVEL YARD WITH A ONE CAR DETACHED GARAGE ON NICE SIDE STREET IN THE SUFFERN PARK NEIGHBORHOOD.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
13 Old Albany Post Road
13 Old Albany Post Road, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1256 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a completely updated single family home on one level with fabulous property, lots of parking and privacy! Refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with Brazilian marble counters w/seating, pine cabinetry tile back

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
144 Railroad Avenue
144 Railroad Avenue, Pearl River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
Bright two-bedroom, one bath apartment on the second floor in a multi-family house. The kitchen and bathroom were renovated in 2019. Coin-operated laundry in the basement, room for storage, large private backyard. Private, off-street parking.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Nolans Way
20 Nolans Way, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Room to rent in Beautifully updated stone Colonial with plenty of Privacy on 7 acres bordering Harriman State Park.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1408 Half Moon Bay Drive
1408 Half Moon Bay Drive, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
1970 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bath Town-home on the shores of the Hudson River!! SPECIAL FEATURES; Inviting Gas Fireplace, Washer & Dryer in unit Brand New Rem Halo Air Purifier...

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
369 Route 17
369 New York Highway 17, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1462 sqft
Tuxedo! Three bedroom, one full bath duplex apartment with large yard. This home has a new kitchen with oak cabinetry and new carpeting throughout. The living area is a nice size and the home has plenty of natural light.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mount Ivy, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mount Ivy apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

