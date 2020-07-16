Apartment List
NY
mount ivy
apartments with gym
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:59 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Mount Ivy, NY with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mount Ivy renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Brevoort Drive
15 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
825 sqft
Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom updated condo has to offer. With loads of privacy, this unit faces a beautifully wooded area.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Brevoort Drive
4 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
825 sqft
Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom condo has to offer. Freshly painted with new kitchen, loads of closet space, laundry in building and close to everything.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 16 at 12:04 AM
$
8 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,415
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
29 Units Available
Riverside
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,963
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,046
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
13 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,385
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
3 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,291
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,235
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
279 Buttonwood Avenue
279 Buttonwood Avenue, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3800 sqft
Custom built colonial set high on a knoll overlooking rolling lawns and tall trees.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
22 Highway Avenue
22 Highway Avenue, Congers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1475 sqft
Totally renovated and gorgeous three bedroom one and a half bath duplex in the Clarkstown school district. Centrally located, walking distance to Rockland Lake, Congers Park, and public transportation.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
117 Margaret Keahon Drive
117 Margaret Keahon Drive, Pearl River, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3255 sqft
Executive rental for those looking for an upscale home in a quiet neighborhood. Beautifully renovated 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath home with high end finishes.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1408 Half Moon Bay Drive
1408 Half Moon Bay Drive, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
1970 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bath Town-home on the shores of the Hudson River!! SPECIAL FEATURES; Inviting Gas Fireplace, Washer & Dryer in unit Brand New Rem Halo Air Purifier...
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Mount Ivy, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mount Ivy renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

