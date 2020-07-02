Apartment List
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Monticello, NY with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Richardson Court E
1 Richardson Court, Monticello, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly painted and move-in ready. 2 bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet and full bathroom. Great location - near downtown.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
59 Harmony
59 Harmony Lane, Monticello, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1200 sqft
MOVE Right in! Fairgrounds Estate development with easy access to shopping, schools, and town. 3 bedrooms and a full basement.
Results within 5 miles of Monticello

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
144 Lucky Lake Drive
144 Lucky Lake Drive, Sullivan County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
Completely remodeled Contemp Colonial with full covered front in beautiful Catskills Rock Hill NY 1 mile from New resort World Catskills Casino. Everything new.
Results within 10 miles of Monticello

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
228 Chapin Trail
228 Chaplin Trail, Sullivan County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2766 sqft
Make this renovated contemporary style home yours! Sitting on 7.37 acres, this 2,766 square feet home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is located in gated community of The Chapin Estate.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
56 Fern Trail
56 Fern Trail, Sullivan County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
Come and see this charmer! Cute 2 bedroom features lovely yard, storage shed, deck, living rm w.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
29 Maple Street
29 Maple Street East, Sullivan County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1143 sqft
FRESH AIR HERE!!! SUMMER RENTAL for 3 months or 6 months option!!! COMMUNITY POOL!!! Come and see this unique seasonal home, featuring living room with bright sunny windows, an eat in kitchen, large spacious bedrooms, beautiful stone walls,

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
132 Deer Meadow
132 Deer Meadow Road, Sullivan County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
Cedar chalet adorned by 18+ manicured acres boasting lake views from nearly every room offering unmatched privacy in a gated community! With over 5,000+ square feet of living space - completely furnished - pack your toothbrush as your Summer oasis

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Timberwolf Road - #66
5 Timberwolf Road, Liberty, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
New apartment! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Lots of closets. Hardwood floors. Outdoor patio perfect for grilling. Plenty of sunlight. A must see.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Danica Way - 25
7 Danica Way, Liberty, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Beautiful new apartment! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Hard wood floors. Washer and Dryer. Spacious with lots of outdoor space for grilling. A must see!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Monticello, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Monticello renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

