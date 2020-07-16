All apartments in Monroe County
42 Harwood Lane
42 Harwood Lane

42 Harwood Lane · (585) 362-8900
Location

42 Harwood Lane, Monroe County, NY 14445

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2839 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Full,2Half Bath RANCH! ON QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD CULDESAC! NO PETS, New Paint, New Carpet in several rooms, Meticulously Maintained! Thermo Windows! Large Rooms! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters! Bright Den/Family Room with Skylights ...opening to a shade covered patio which is great for entertaining or just relaxing.....Two Plus Garage...Lot of Storage!! HUGE Finished Basement Rec Room! Work from Home Office/or 5th Bedroom! Boiler Heat with separate zone AC ..... POOL NOT Included. Quick Access to 490, minutes to East Rochester Village, Fairport Village, Pittsford Village or Victor Eastview Mall...Includes Water/Sewer....Others Items Negotiable. PHOTOS can not capture the elegance of this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Harwood Lane have any available units?
42 Harwood Lane has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 Harwood Lane have?
Some of 42 Harwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Harwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
42 Harwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Harwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 42 Harwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe County.
Does 42 Harwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 42 Harwood Lane offers parking.
Does 42 Harwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Harwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Harwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 42 Harwood Lane has a pool.
Does 42 Harwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 42 Harwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Harwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Harwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Harwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42 Harwood Lane has units with air conditioning.
