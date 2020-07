Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking pool air conditioning extra storage

2 Bedroom / 1st Floor

Convenient to all shopping and on a bus line this two bedroom one bath apartment contains plenty of closet space, a large living and dinning room. These units also come with an additional storage space. We are cat friendly and would love to schedule a time with you to come take a look at what Community Manor Apartments has to offer!