Mineville, NY
50 Raymond Wright Ave A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

50 Raymond Wright Ave A

50 Raymond Wright Road · (727) 291-8088
Location

50 Raymond Wright Road, Mineville, NY 12956

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$638

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

$638 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296572

50 RAYMOND WRIGHT AVE., Mineville, NY 12956
1924 sq feet. (lot size 0.63 Acres)
Bedroom 3 Bath 1 Built in 1960

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$638.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $59,900.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Property Id 296572

(RLNE5841666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

