Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Modera Metro Mineola

119 Searing Avenue · (833) 298-5186
Location

119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY 11501
Mineola

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit S-0327 · Avail. Aug 9

$3,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Unit S-0115 · Avail. Oct 3

$3,084

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit S-0215 · Avail. Sep 5

$3,104

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit S-0111 · Avail. Oct 3

$3,680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Unit S-0118 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Unit S-0106 · Avail. Aug 14

$3,780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera Metro Mineola.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
pool
bike storage
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
pool table
yoga
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members!

When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train station a stroll away, and all the incredible opportunities accessible in “a New York minute.” This is merely the beginning of what awaits you at Modera Metro Mineola.

Featuring 192 apartments, ranging from studio, to one- and two-bedrooms along with den and loft layouts available, Modera Metro Mineola is truly a sanctuary just beyond the heart of the city. Located on Long Island in the village of Mineola, it blends urban excitement with village serenity. It’s the kind of place where friends gather around outdoor fireplaces, roommates spend days getting sun-kissed at the resort-style pool, and neighbors become friends atop two-rooftop decks with a fully equipped lounge. Consider that just one example of how reaching for the sky is easier

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-16 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control $2/month, Trash $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage included in rent, extra space $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $175-$500/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Modera Metro Mineola have any available units?
Modera Metro Mineola has 9 units available starting at $3,029 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Modera Metro Mineola have?
Some of Modera Metro Mineola's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera Metro Mineola currently offering any rent specials?
Modera Metro Mineola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Modera Metro Mineola pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera Metro Mineola is pet friendly.
Does Modera Metro Mineola offer parking?
Yes, Modera Metro Mineola offers parking.
Does Modera Metro Mineola have units with washers and dryers?
No, Modera Metro Mineola does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera Metro Mineola have a pool?
Yes, Modera Metro Mineola has a pool.
Does Modera Metro Mineola have accessible units?
No, Modera Metro Mineola does not have accessible units.
Does Modera Metro Mineola have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Modera Metro Mineola has units with dishwashers.
Does Modera Metro Mineola have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Modera Metro Mineola has units with air conditioning.
